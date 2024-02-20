India News | Delhi Police Arrests Man for Robbery, Murder in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a person allegedly for robbery and murder at Kali Mata Mandir, Bhorgarh, Delhi.

The police said that the accused, Manish, a resident of Punjabi Colony, Narela, Delhi, was part of a criminal gang that committed this crime.

Also Read | Stonehenge: Campaigners Lose Court Challenge to Tunnel Plans.

Police said that a manhunt is on to arrest the other two accused.

According to DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh, on February 16, around 9 pm, two cases of physical assault were reported at Narela Industrial Area Police Station.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Police Send Summons to Rahul Gandhi, Other Congress Leaders for ‘Damaging Public Property’.

In one case, the victim was admitted to SRHC Hospital Narela and declared dead, succumbing to a stab injury in the stomach.

In another case, a victim with a purported history of physical assault and apparent stab injuries was also admitted to SRHC Hospital Narela. Subsequent investigation led to the registration of the case. It was revealed during the inquiry that the victims' money was also robbed.

To solve these cases, specific tasks were assigned to different teams. One team was tasked with scanning CCTV cameras in the vicinity; a second team was assigned to mount technical surveillance; and another was focused on developing local intelligence and background information on the victims while verifying suspects. Initial leads during these tasks suggested that both incidents might be the work of the same criminals, said the police.

Further investigation, with assistance from technical surveillance, revealed that the criminals had transferred money from the E-wallet account of victim Akash. This lead was developed, resulting in the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused, namely Manish, a resident of Punjabi Colony, Narela, Delhi, on February 18.

The accused Manish was interrogated in detail, during which he confessed that on February 16, he, along with his associates Raja and Ajay (both residents of Punjabi Colony, Narela, Delhi), had committed the robberies at Kali Mata Mandir, Bhorgarh, Delhi, near Swarn Jayanti Vihar, Tikri Khurd, Delhi.

Manish admitted to committing the robberies due to financial debt. The remaining two accused are currently absconding, said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)