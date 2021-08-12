New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a person on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in the Mayur Vihar area of the national capital.

A case was registered under Section 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of POCSO and SC/ST Act.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: Cumulative Vaccine Doses Administered Cross 52 Crore, Over 41 Lakh Jabs Inoculates in Past 24 Hours.

The victim was medically examined and later she has been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a paediatrician's opinion.

According to Delhi Police, the victim's condition is stable now. The accused lives in the victim's neighbourhood.

Also Read | Atmanirbhar Narishakti Se Samvad’: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Women Self Help Groups Tomorrow.

"A case has been registered for rape and relevant sections of POCSO and SC/ST Act. One accused has been arrested. The victim has been referred to AIIMS. The investigation is underway and successive action will be taken," Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)