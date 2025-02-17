New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): In an anti-corruption operation, the Delhi Police's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested two individuals, including a government stenographer, for allegedly demanding a bribe in connection with the revocation of a GST registration suspension.

According to a release, "Today a complainant visited the office of Anti-Corruption Branch, Delhi and introduced himself as a shopkeeper who runs a business of electronic goods. He further informed that his GST registration was suspended by the concerned GSTO on the frivolous ground."

As per a release, the complainant has already submitted the requisite documents and fine to the department in terms of the notice dated 09.01.2025. Thereafter, on several occasions, the complainant met the concerned GSTO and his stenographer Mohit Yadav with a request to revoke the suspension of the GST registration.

The complainant further alleged that Mohit Yadav is demanding an illegal gratification of Rs 50000 from him for revoking the suspension of GST registration, at the behest of GSTO Arifullah Khan of Ward No. 74.

Aggrieved from the unethical and unreasonable demand of the government stenographer, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Branch.

The raiding team along with the complainant and the 'Panch' witness reached the office of Department of Trade & Taxes, Vyapar Bhawan, IP Estate, New Delhi. The complainant and the 'Panch' witness met alleged Stenographer Mohit Yadav who directed the complainant to handover the bribe money to his private accomplice Chandan Kumar.

According to the release, the team of ACB swung into action after getting a signal from 'Panch' witness. Accordingly, stenographer Mohit Yadav and his accomplice were apprehended by the raiding team while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000/- from the complainant.

During the personal search of accused Chandan Kumar, Rs 74,400 was also recovered, purportedly the collection from other persons. During preliminary examination of the apprehended accused Chandan Kumar, he failed to apprise the source of this money.

During the trap procedure, the provisions of newly enacted BNSS, 2023 including Section 105 BNSS were followed meticulously and the whole trap process was recorded through audio-video digital camera.

In this regard, a case U/s 7 POC Act, PS ACB was registered and the accused persons were arrested in this case. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

