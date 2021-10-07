New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The son of an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police was shot dead in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area, officials said on Thursday.

The police have arrested Bhupender and Anita, both residents of Najafgarh here in connection with the incident, they said.

Also Read | Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 Moon Sighted in India, Pakistan, Eid Milad Un Nabi to be Observed on October 19.

According to the police, the 29-year-old was shot dead over over a monetary issue on Wednesday.

The police reached the spot and found Takesh, a resident of Paprawat, dead on the first floor of a house in Najafgarh's Prem Nagar, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra, Son of Minister Ajay Mishra, Summoned for Questioning.

The body was lying in a pool of blood on the first floor near the stairs. There was a gunshot mark on the forehead of the deceased, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said.

"Footage from all the CCTV cameras of the area were checked and teams were deployed to nab the accused persons.

"A case under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Chhawla police station on the complaint of an eyewitness, the DCP said.

The post-mortem was conducted at Rao Tularam Memorial hospital, police said.

During investigation, the eyewitness was examined and CCTV footage of the area were checked following which the two accused were arrested, the police said.

Takesh had borrowed Rs 2,000 from Anita and the duo were asking the deceased to give back the money with a steep interest. The accused took Takesh to the house of a man named Anil who shot him dead. Anil and Vikas are yet to be arrested, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)