India News | Delhi Police Assessing Situation Ahead of Proposed June 6 Jantar Mantar Protest by CJP; No Permission Request Received Yet, Say Sources

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Delhi Police are closely monitoring developments ahead of a protest call given by the Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar on June 6, even as the organisers have not sought permission for the demonstration so far, as per sources.

According to Delhi Police sources, no application seeking permission for the proposed protest has been received by the force till now. Police officials said information regarding the demonstration has only surfaced through social media posts and messages that have been circulating online.

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Sources said the Delhi Police generally does not allow protests to be held without prior permission and necessary approvals from the authorities.

Delhi Police sources described the situation as "very dynamic" and said assessments are being carried out at different levels.

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"The situation is being continuously assessed. It would be premature to comment on any specific course of action at this stage. Elaborate arrangements are being planned in view of the proposed protest," a source said.

According to sources, decisions regarding security measures and other arrangements will be taken based on the evolving situation and inputs received by the police.

Sources further said senior Delhi Police officers are scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday to review the situation and discuss security preparedness ahead of the proposed protest.

Further decisions are likely to be taken after assessing intelligence inputs and the ground situation, sources added. (ANI)

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