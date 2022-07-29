New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday informed that a teacher was booked under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly assaulting a minor boy in the national capital. The child was the student of the teacher.

According to the police, information regarding the incident was conveyed to the Madhu Vihar police station from the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital on Wednesday.

"On July 27, information was received in PS Madhu Vihar from LBS Hospital regarding a 15-year-old minor child who was assaulted by his teacher. In this regard, a case under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and relevant section of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has also been invoked," said Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) east. (ANI)

