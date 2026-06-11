India News | Delhi Police Bust E-Commerce Fraud Gang Under Operation Cy Hawk

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Under the special anti-cyber fraud initiative "Operation Cy Hawk" of South-East District, Delhi Police, the team of PP Okhla Industrial Area achieved a major breakthrough by busting an organised gang involved in cheating Flipkart vendors through manipulation of online delivery systems.

During the operation, four accused, including three insiders and one receiver of stolen property, were arrested. Artificial jewellery worth approximately ₹6.5 lakh was also recovered.

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The case pertains to a complaint received from Wercatalist Pvt. Ltd., a logistics partner engaged in the collection and delivery of Flipkart consignments.

During an internal audit conducted at its warehouse located at Y-36, Sanjay Colony, Okhla Phase-II, multiple instances of high-value jewellery consignments being received in tampered or empty condition were detected.

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Acting swiftly on the complaint, an FIR was registered at PS Okhla Industrial Area, and an intensive investigation was launched.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the accused Arpit Kashyap and Akash Rathore, employed as pickup staff, in conspiracy with tempo driver Mohit Kumar, exploited their access to vendor portals and parcel movement systems.

The accused generated and manipulated high-value jewellery pickup orders, collected genuine consignments from vendors, and, before depositing them at the warehouse, cancelled the orders, opened the parcels, removed valuable jewellery items, and repacked the boxes. The tampered parcels were then deposited in the warehouse, creating the impression that deliveries were intact.

The stolen articles were subsequently sold at discounted rates to Anmol Poddar, who knowingly purchased the jewellery without bills or verification of its source.

The investigating team combined technical analysis with intensive field verification, scrutinising vendor portal activities and order IDs, parcel movement logs and route sheets, and mobile phone records and digital evidence.

The analysis revealed a consistent pattern of creation and cancellation of high-value orders followed by the deposit of tampered parcels, establishing the criminal conspiracy.

Officials have arrested four accused involved in the crime, including Arpit Kashyap (pickup staff), Akash Rathore (pickup staff), Mohit Kumar (tempo driver), and Anmol Poddar (receiver of stolen property).

At their instance, artificial silver jewellery worth approximately ₹6.5 lakh was recovered and seized. Matching of the recovered property with vendor invoices and shipment records is underway. Further recovery efforts and verification of their criminal antecedents are in progress.

This successful detection under Operation Cy Hawk highlights the seamless integration of technical surveillance, digital forensic analysis, meticulous investigation, and swift field action by the team of PP Okhla Industrial Area, PS OIA.

The operation not only dismantled an organised e-commerce fraud network but also reinforced public confidence in Delhi Police's commitment to combating emerging cyber-enabled crimes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)