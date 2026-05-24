India News | Delhi Police Bust Extortion Gang in Jahangirpuri, 6 Arrested

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): In a swift operation, Delhi Police has busted a local extortion gang operating in Jahangirpuri, arresting three adult criminals along with three juveniles for allegedly extorting "hafta" money from an e-rickshaw parking operator.

The accused have been identified as Prince, alias Sanju (28); Rishabh, alias Suri (22), and Khema, alias Girish (22), along with three Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs). According to police, the group reached an e-rickshaw parking area in G Block of Jahangirpuri around 2:30 am on May 20, where they allegedly demanded weekly protection money from the parking owner, Riyazuddin.

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When the victim resisted, the accused allegedly assaulted him, inflicting knife injuries on his right hand. They also issued death threats and damaged several e-rickshaws by smashing their windscreens during the attack.

A case was subsequently registered at Police Station Jahangirpuri under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

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Police formed two teams under SI Deepak Kumar, working under the supervision of SHO Satvinder Singh and ACP Yogendra Khokhar. Acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs, the teams managed to track down and arrest all six accused within hours of the incident. Two knives used in the crime were also recovered.

Officials said the three adults accused are habitual offenders, with a total of five previous criminal cases registered against them. During interrogation, they allegedly admitted to creating fear in the area to extort money from e-rickshaw operators and parking owners.

Police said the crackdown sends a strong message against the "hafta culture" in North West Delhi.

Further investigation is underway to identify other possible associates involved in the racket. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)