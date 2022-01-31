New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The IFSO Unit of Special Cell, Delhi Police, arrested three notorious cyber crooks from Agra in Uttar Pradesh who used to hack the WhatsApp accounts of the victims by striking a communication on Omicron booster dose.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP), IFSO, KPS Malhotra, they used to pretend as government officials and would thereby lure the victim to share the OTP through the conference call.

After hacking, they used to drop distress messages on the contact list and would induce the important contacts of the victim to part away with their money, he said.

A complaint was received at IFSO Unit, Special Cell, wherein the complainant alleged that he received a call from an unknown number asking him to take the booster dose.

The victim was then asked to answer an incoming conference call and after getting the WhatsApp account change code, his WhatsApp was hacked and his friends and relatives received several messages.

The brother of the complainant deposited Rs 50,000 in the fraudster account through UPI.

During the probe, it was found that 20 more such complaints were lodged on the cyber-crime portal pertaining to this network.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under appropriate sections of law at PS- Special Cell, Delhi.

During the course of the investigation, a technical, physical and financial analysis was undertaken and the main caller was identified to be Manish Kumar, the police said.

Accordingly, the raid was conducted at Agra, Uttar Pradesh and he, along with two of his associates namely Rohit Singh and Kaushlendra Singh Tomer, was arrested.

During the investigation, the kingpin Manish Kumar disclosed that about one year ago, he learnt techniques of WhatsApp hacking from Youtube and thereafter he used to cheat innocent persons on different pretexts.

At this time of the Covid Pandemic, he used to call the victims impersonating himself from Vaccination Department and would ask the victims to fix dates for the booster dose, further hacking their WhatsApp and defrauding them.

During the investigation, eight Accounts, four Debit Cards, one Cheque book and six mobile phones were seized, the police informed.

Delhi Police further cautions the general public that the fraudsters are adopting a new modus operandi to gain control over WhatsApp and other social media accounts.

The fraudsters impersonate as government officials like Omicron Vaccine registration or some other pretext and during the call, induces the victim to attend a conference call.

The conference call relates to the OTP of their WhatsApp and social media account and after gaining control of WhatsApp and social media account, fraudsters raises SOS/distress calls to the contact list and ask for money transfer. (ANI)

