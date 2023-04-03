New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A gang of auto-lifters was busted with the arrested four people, including a man who used to supply liquor to Bihar in the stolen vehicles, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kapil Bhadana (25), a resident of Faridabad, Sami Chauhan (26), from Greater Noida, Yahya (25), from Meerut, and Nausad Samsumya Sheikh alias Raju (48), from Kolkata, they said.

Police recovered 12 stolen luxury cars, 10 keys, some tools and fake number plates from their possession.

On March 2, information was received that stolen cars were being used by Bhadana, who is from a liquor mafia gang that supplies imported liquor to Bihar, a senior police officer said.

A raid was conducted at Faridabad and he was arrested, the officer said.

Bhadana disclosed that he, along with Sumit, was involved in the liquor smuggling and used the stolen cars to supply it to Bihar, the officer said, adding that the accused bought the stolen cars from Sami.

Later, Sami was arrested on March 3. He disclosed that he received these cars from one auto-lifter Yahya and sold them on commission, following which Yahya was also nabbed on March 13, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Yahya was previously involved in seven cases. The accused told police that he used to work for Nadeem, also from Meerut, and on his instruction, stole the cars and further supplied them to Raju in Jamshedpur, he said.

He has supplied more than 20 cars in the last six months, police said, adding that several raids were conducted at Jamshedpur and Raju was arrested.

Raju used to buy these stolen cars and then further sell them in West Bengal to buyers as genuine cars, after getting their registration done from Meghalaya RTO, police said.

