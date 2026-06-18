India News | Delhi Police Bust Major Newborn Baby Trafficking Racket; 12 Arrested, 5 Infants Rescued

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Delhi Police busted a major human trafficking syndicate involved in the illegal sale and purchase of newborn babies, arresting 12 accused persons, including the alleged kingpin of the racket, a woman who claimed to be a doctor.

According to police sources, the woman owns a nursing home and allegedly represented herself as a doctor. However, police are currently verifying her educational and professional credentials and have not yet confirmed whether she is a qualified medical practitioner.

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Investigators suspect that the syndicate procured newborn babies from different states, manipulated birth records and related documents, and sold the infants to prospective parents for lakhs of rupees.

Five newborn babies have been rescued during the operation. Of them, one infant is four months old, two are 27 days old, one is 20 days old, and another is just five days old.

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The accused were arrested from Delhi and Rajasthan. Preliminary investigation has also revealed that some of the babies were sold in Haryana.

Police sources said the probe has so far uncovered evidence suggesting that more than 20 newborn babies may have been trafficked through the network.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on June 2, Uttar Pradesh police rescued a 17-year-old child who had been missing for a few days and thereby busted a gang allegedly involved in child trafficking in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, the police said.

Speaking with ANI, DSP Varun Mishra said that four accused have been arrested.

He further said that the gang was busted during an investigation launched to trace the missing child.

"A 14-15-year-old boy had gone missing a few days ago and was being searched for. The investigation revealed that a gang involved in child trafficking is active, and the incident was carried out by them. 4 accused have been arrested. A 17-year-old child was rescued from their possession. These people would try to find children of all kinds. All four are residents of different districts," he stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)