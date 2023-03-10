New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted a drug cartel with the arrest of three African nationals from whom they recovered 14.5 kg Methaqualone worth Rs 60 crores in the international market, officials said.

Nnamani Ahukajude (44), Franck Oumarlbrahim (40) and Chinezie (34) used to store drugs at a house in a posh colony of Greater Noida and were supplying them for the last two years, they said.

The Methaqualone was recovered from their properties in Delhi and Greater Noida, police said, adding they were staying in India without valid travel documents.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said Ahukajude was nabbed on March 4 following a tip-off that he would be arriving with a consignment of Methaqualone near a petrol pump at Dhaula Kuan.

When quizzed, he disclosed that he was a member of the drug cartel being run by African nationals in Delhi-NCR. He had procured the drugs from Oumarlbrahim residing in Greater Noida, he said.

"Frank was nabbed on March 5 near Mata Channan Devi Hospital, Janakpuri at the instance of Ahukajude. Frank disclosed that he had received the consignment from another Greater Noida-based drug supplier identified as Chinezie, a Nigerian national," he added.

Chinezie was arrested on March 6 from Vasant Kunj in Delhi, police said.

Interrogation revealed that they received consignments of Methaqualone from an African national in Greater Noida. They used to exchange drugs at INA Market, Vasant Kunj, Janakpuri and Vikaspuri in Delhi. They would also send drugs to Bangaluru and Mumbai through their carriers, the senior police officer said.

Explaining the gang's modus operandi, the officer said, they would send their carriers to Bangalore via Ahmadabad only by long route buses which they boarded at Dhaula Kuan. After delivering the consignments, the carriers return to Delhi by air, he said.

Police said they are conducting raids across Delhi-NCR to identify and nab the remaining members associated with the cartel. PTI AMP

