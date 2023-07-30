New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested 30 gamblers including three organisers, three card-shufflers and seven security personnel who were involved in a gambling racket in a farmhouse at Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

The police seized money worth Rs 4,58,520 and recovered 1762 chips, 80 bricks, 12 packets of poker cards and three tables from the gambling house. A case has been registered at the Crime Branch Police station under section 3/4 of the Delhi Gambling Act.

According to Special CP Crime Ravindra Singh Yadav, a raid was conducted by a team of DCP Sanjay Bhatia at a Farm House at Ram Mandir Road in Delhi's Vasant Kunj in which 30 persons including players, organisers and card shufflers were apprehended from a big hall in the farmhouse that was being used as a common gaming house.

During the interrogation, it came to light that all the gamblers knew each other and are addicted to gambling. They used to go to Goa for gambling. Vikas along with his associates Prashant Goyal and Daman Sodhi planned to organise poker in Delhi.

The gamblers met with the owner of the farmhouse, who assured them that his property was safe for gambling. The owner demanded 20 per cent of their daily profit from the game. All the organisers agreed to the deal and started playing poker.

The police said that all those who were arrested were educated, belong to the middle and upper-middle classes and had no history of criminal activity. (ANI)

