New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday busted a Khalistan Liberation Front module and arrested three people.

Sources from Delhi Police claimed that a conspiracy to commit target killings and extortion had been foiled.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

