New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Delhi Police's Metro Unit has arrested three men involved in multiple cable thefts along metro tracks, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Govind Kumar alias Spiderman (24), Sushil Kumar (29), and Aas Mohammad (29), were responsible for stealing copper cables, causing disruptions in metro services, the official said.

The arrests were made following an investigation into thefts reported on February 3, after DMRC official Surjeet Shukla reported the theft of copper cables from the metro track between Majlis Park and Azadpur stations on the Pink Line.

An FIR was registered, and further investigation was initiated. Meanwhile, two more similar incidents were reported shortly after this incident, disrupting metro services.

"The investigating team analysed CCTV footage and tracked the suspects. The accused used debris piles to access metro tracks, cut barbed wires, and steal cables, transporting them in a four-wheeler. The teams traced the car, and with the arrest of the accused, the team recovered 85 meters of stolen cable from multiple locations. Based on Sushil Kumar's confession, Aas Mohammad was later arrested with 10 meters of stolen cable,” said the police officer.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to thefts near Dwarka Metro Station and other locations. Efforts are ongoing to nab their accomplices.

The officer further stated that all three accused are illiterate, addicted to liquor and drugs, and reside in rented accommodations with their families.

