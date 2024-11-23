India News | Delhi Police Challans Vehicle Owners of Rs 164 Crore in Oct-Nov over Pollution

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) More than 1.64 lakh challans amounting to Rs 164 crore were issued in the national capital against the vehicles lacking valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates from October 1 to November 22, according to the traffic police data.

A total of 3.87 lakh such vehicles owners were challaned for the offence this year. The challan for plying without PUCC is Rs 10,000.

Police have impounded 6,531 10-year-old petrol and 15-year-old diesel vehicles this winter season, it stated.

Police also prosecuted 872 vehicles carrying construction and demolition waste and other allied material without proper covering this winter season, while the numbers stood at 1,413 for this year till November 22. The fine for the offence is Rs 20,000.

Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) Ajay Chaudhary said, "The significant increase in challans reflects our commitment to ensuring compliance with pollution norms. Strict enforcement is necessary to curb vehicular pollution and contribute to improving air quality in the city."

