New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed the force to not put up his photographs on the walls of police stations or offices of other units, officials said on Monday.

Generally, it has been a tradition to display pictures of the Commissioner of Police at various police stations and units besides the photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, President of India among others.

However, Arora was not keen on his pictures being put up at police stations or any units associated with the force, a senior police officer said.

"So an instruction was given to all the DCPs that Delhi Police Commissioner does not want his photographs to be put up in offices or police stations at all," the officer said.

The 57-year-old officer took charge as Delhi Police Commissioner on August 1 following the retirement of Rakesh Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer.

During his last two months before retirement, Asthana had also instructed the force to not display his photographs at police stations or units of the Delhi Police.

Arora's appointment as the Delhi Police chief came after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved his inter-cadre deputation from the Tamil Nadu cadre to the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

In his first video message to colleagues, conveyed through the Delhi Police's Twitter handle, Arora had said he was honoured to work with experienced officers and policemen, and appreciated their activism and dedication in maintaining a sense of security among the public.

He had stressed on the importance of the Delhi Police's role in providing security and maintaining law and order as the force carries the responsibility of the national capital.

