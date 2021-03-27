New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday asked police personnel to maintain constant vigil in view of upcoming festivals.

Shrivastava, held a crime review meeting today through video conferencing.

He directed police personnel to ensure "optimal visibility and constant vigilance" in view of upcoming festivals including Holi. The city has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. (ANI)

