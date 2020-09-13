New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday issued a clarification on its investigation in connection with North East violence and said that some people are taking out few lines out of the chargesheets filed in the courts out of context to create a controversy and their assertion is motivated.

"Various interest groups are using social media platforms and other online portals to raise questions about the fairness of investigation of the North East Delhi riot cases. It is alleged that anti-CAA protestors, including social activists, academicians and students are being framed in false cases," Delhi Police said.

"Some are taking out few lines out of the chargesheets filed in the courts out of context in order to create a controversy and doubt about the investigation. Their assertion is not true and instead, motivated," police said.

Delhi Police said that those raising questions may instead take it up in the court of law at the appropriate time as per established judicial process."Delhi Police does not consider it appropriate and necessary to reply to them at this stage as the matter is sub-judice," it said.

Delhi Police said that it is investigating into the role of all such individuals who took part in the riot and were part of the larger conspiracy in organizing violence in the North East Delhi.

Delhi Police has registered 751 FIRs in connection with the violence that took place in the last week of February 2020.

"As far as the investigation is concerned, Delhi Police has meticulously carried out the investigation in the most professional manner. After collecting and collating all evidence, the investigation has been finalized in most of the important cases and the charge sheets have been submitted in the court for trial," Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police said that 1,575 people have been arrested in 751 cases.

"Over 250 charge-sheets have been filed in the violence related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. All these cases are pending before the Special Courts constituted for the trial," Delhi Police said.

At least 53 people lost their lives due to the violence while hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

