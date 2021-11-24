New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Office of the commissioner of police issued an order on Tuesday asking police personnel in Delhi Police offices to mark their attendance daily.

Delhi Police Headquarter has observed that officers down the line do not come to the office on time and also leave early before normal working hours, the release said.

Also Read | Ramesh Jarkiholi Sex CD Scandal: Karnataka Court Orders Probe Against Bengaluru Police Chief Kamal Pant, Other Cops.

All heads of branches in the Police Headquarters (PHQ) shall ensure that the attendance register is maintained meticulously as per guidelines of the Central government.

As per the release, government staff will report to office by 9.30 am and will append his/her initials with a time of arrival.

Also Read | India’s Total Fertility Rate Further Declines From 2.2 To 2 At National Level.

All the staff shall adhere to the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and follow instructions about wearing of uniform.

Maintaining cleanliness in the office/branch as well as common areas is the responsibility of one and all. Discipline and decorum are expected from everyone on duty.

Similarly, staff will not mark their departure attendance before 6.00 pm. If a person is permitted to attend late or to leave early, an entry to this effect will be made by the Branch Incharge in the 'remarks' column, it added.

Any such permission for any consecutive period will require the permission of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned.

At the end of each fortnight, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) concerned will bring to the notice of DCP concerned the names of persons, who had been frequently or habitually late during the particular fortnight.

DCP will submit a report to the Additional CP/Joint CP once a month on the attendance status. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)