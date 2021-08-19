New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday inaugurated a community policing programme 'Ummeed' in the northeast district of Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Asthana said that although police are trained to tackle all sorts of law and order issues, yet they cannot achieve effectiveness without support from society. "Being an important link in information regarding criminal activities, arrest of criminals or management of law and order issues, public cooperation is the sine qua non," he stated.

"We handle the fights that happen in the family or between individuals. But the fights that take place between society are not good for our country," he added.

The programme 'Ummeed: A step together towards a better tomorrow- A day with Team Northeast' was organised by northeast district police at Shyam Lal College in Delhi based on the theme of communal harmony and peace, highlighting the achievements of 'Nagrik Bhaichara Samiti' (NBS)- an initiative of Northeast district police for peace and harmony.

In his first public programme after assuming the charge as the police chief, Asthana expressed his sadness over the violence that took place in the northeast district of Delhi in February last year.

"I was not in Delhi Police when the violence took place. But being a police officer, I was very sad. I was sad because this kind of problem arose in Delhi where people have almost forgotten riots," he said.

In February last year, violence had broken out in the northeast district of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 53 people had lost their lives due to the violence while hundreds of others were injured.

Asthana further stated that since it is not feasible to deploy police personnel in every nook and corner, a self-disciplined and service-oriented society is required to assist the police to establish peace and harmony.

"Crime has no religion and only a few anti-social elements spoil the social environment. Such unscrupulous elements need to be identified and dealt with as per law," he added.

Hailing 'Ummeed' as an initiative to strengthen the common cord of togetherness and mutual trust between communities in order to live peacefully in the spirit of coexistence, Asthana pointed out that there was no place for violence in a country like India that is known for 'unity in diversity'.

He also assured full cooperation from the police in establishing such community initiatives and organising social programmes that strengthen the unity and integrity of the nation.

Asthana also unveiled the NBS booklet and video clips highlighting the work done by the committee were shown to the public. Later, he launched a social media campaign containing messages from various celebrities urging people to maintain peace and harmony.

The wards of police families of the northeast district who have performed well in the recent board examinations were felicitated with 'Ratan Lal Medal of Hope' commemorating the Head Constable Ratan Lal who lost his life while performing duties during the violence last year. (ANI)

