Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable tested positive for COVID-19 at his village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said on Thursday.

The policeman came to Lisadh village from Delhi on June 3, said Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur.

The constable was shifted to COVID hospital in Jhinjhana and his family members were placed under quarantine, the officials said.

