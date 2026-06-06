India News | Delhi Police Cracks Shalimar Bagh Murder Case Within Hours; Two Accused Arrested

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi Police achieved a swift breakthrough in an alleged murder case on Saturday after arresting two individuals in connection with a fatal stabbing incident that occurred in Shalimar Bagh. The investigation was launched immediately after a victim was brought to Fortis Hospital with severe injuries following an altercation near BC Block, leading to the registration of an FIR.

According to a press note by the police, on the night of 4th May, information was received regarding a young man admitted to Fortis Hospital with stab injuries sustained during a quarrel near BC Block, Shalimar Bagh. Acting swiftly, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS and launched an intensive investigation.

Also Read | KCET Result 2026 Out: How To Download Scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Through technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis and secret information, the police team successfully apprehended both accused, identified as Saurabh, also known as Tola and Sachin, also known as Chiddi, while they were attempting to flee, the press note stated.

According to the press note, at their instance, the weapon of offence (knife) and the clothes worn during the commission of the crime were recovered. Both accused were found to have previous criminal involvement.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Honour Healthcare Heroes at 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata' Screening in Bhubaneswar (Watch Video).

Further investigation is in progress, officials have said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, on June 4, an Assistant Professor from Delhi University's Shivaji College, identified as Devosmita Paul, was found dead inside an apartment in Vasundhara Enclave in the national capital, with police on Friday stating that investigators are now examining CCTV footage and collecting details of persons who may have visited the flat in the days preceding the incident.

According to police, a PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar Police Station at around 2:35 pm on June 4. The victim's sister, Devarati Paul (49), informed officials that her sister had been murdered and her body was lying inside a flat at Satyam Apartment. She added that she was residing alone in the flat that had been locked from the outside since the morning of June 4. She further said the deceased was not responding to repeated phone calls, raising suspicion.

On growing concern, Devarati broke open the lock and discovered her sister lying dead inside the apartment. A crime team was immediately called to the spot, and a detailed inspection of the scene was conducted. Officials said forensic samples were collected and crucial exhibits were seized after photography and videography of the site.

According to the police, the deceased had been living alone in the flat for the past four to five years and mostly ordered essential items through online delivery services.

Investigators scanned the CCTV footage from the apartment complex and nearby areas to ascertain who visited the flat during the last two to three days before the incident. Police gathered the details of online delivery agents and other potential visitors as part of the probe.

Sources further said that the professor had last spoken to her mother over the phone. Thereafter, when her sister attempted to contact her, the phone remained switched off. Growing suspicious after repeated unsuccessful attempts to reach her, the sister visited the flat and discovered her dead.

The body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at New Ashok Nagar Police Station. Police said multiple teams were informed to trace and apprehend the offender. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)