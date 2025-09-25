New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Inter-State Cell Crime Branch arrested Imran Khan, Managing Director of an unregistered manpower agency, I.K. Manpower Services Private Ltd, which has been operating in Delhi's Janakpuri area.

The accused (36) has been indulging in illegal recruitment activities and deceiving innocent job seekers by promising overseas employment and fraudulently sending them to Gulf countries, namely Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran and Iraq, under the pretext of providing them with lucrative job opportunities.

Additionally, a total of 148 passports - 145 Indian and three Nepali have also been seized along with other incriminating evidence.

A case has been registered under Section 12 of the Passports Act, Section 24 of the Emigration Act, 1983 and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional information from the police has revealed that the case had originated after a complainant highlighted illegal activities of unregistered recruiting agents based in the city and provided a detailed written statement and evidence, alleging she was cheated of Rs 75,000 by the accused on the pretext of overseas employment.

The complainant was later stranded in Kuwait and rescued with the intervention of the Indian Embassy.

During the raid conducted by a team under the leadership of Inspector Satender Poonia and Sohanlal, the accused was found running the agency with nine tele-callers and had failed to produce any valid documents or registrations made under the Emigration Act, 1983.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional victims, holders of the seized passports, trace the money trail and dismantle the racket.

Earlier, the Crime Branch claimed to have arrested three people for allegedly cheating people by posing as employees of a firm providing outsourcing and technology services for visa, passport and consular services worldwide.

The accused used a fake website and a USA-based WhatsApp number to defraud victims under the pretext of visa and job processing services. Laptops, mobile phones, and forged documents were seized during the raid. (ANI)

