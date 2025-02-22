New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested three members of the notorious Bhau gang after they opened fire on officers in the Rohini area. One of the miscreants was injured in the leg during the retaliatory firing.

According to the police, they had received intelligence about the gang's movement near Begampur in the Rohini area.

Following this, the Crime Branch set up a trap, and when the miscreants arrived, they were asked to stop. However, instead of stopping, they opened fire on the police team.

In retaliatory firing, one of the miscreants was shot in the leg.

In 2024, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the Haryana Special Task Force (STF), gunned down three shooters associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang.

The encounter happened in the Kharkhoda area of Sonipat, Haryana by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police and Haryana STF.

The three shooters have been identified as Ashish alias Lalu, Sunny Kharar, and Vicky Ridhana. Out of the three killed; Ashish and Vicky were involved in the Burger King shootout incident.

On June 18 2024, three people came on a bike at the Burger King outlet on Najafgarh Road at Rajouri Garden and killed Aman Joon who came to meet his girlfriend at 9:30 pm.

Gangster Himanshu Bhau, in a social media post, claimed responsibility for the shooting as revenge for killing one of his close associates "Shakti Dada."

The three criminals were wanted for Haryana Police and Delhi Police. All three also carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each as announced by the Haryana Police.

Notably, Interpol has also issued a red-corner notice against Himanshu Bhau.

Earlier in May, Delhi Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the Himanshu Bhau Gang for their continuous involvement in unlawful activities. (ANI)

