New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): In a crackdown on illegal betting activities during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a cricket betting racket operating out of Paharganj.

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and electronic devices and documents used in the betting operation were recovered.

The arrested accused have been identified as: Vijay (35), Mohit (29), Kushagra (30), Gagan (26), Bharat (35), Pulkit (30)

A case has been registered at the Crime Branch.

The accused were found placing bets on the IPL T20 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, which was played on the evening of April 6.

Devices used in the illegal activity included one laptop, one tablet, and five mobile phones. Additionally, ten personal mobile phones belonging to the accused were seized along with notebooks used to record betting entries.

According to Crime branch, the syndicate was operating in offline mode, taking bets over phone calls. Using an app called Betting Assistant i-book and physical notepads, the accused collected and managed betting data. The players (bettors) would place predictions over calls, with rates (bhaav) determined live during matches.

During interrogation, Vijay was identified as the ringleader managing the entire operation. Mohit provided the location for the betting activities and was reportedly receiving a 20% share of the profits. Others, including Kushagra, Gagan, Bharat, and Pulkit, performed supporting roles such as payment collection and handling communication with bettors.

During the raid, police recovered one laptop, one tablet, five mobile phones, along with ten personal mobile phones of the accused and notebooks and pens used to record betting transactions, said, Aditya Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch, Delhi

