New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan arrested a notorious interstate drug trafficker and seized 315 grams of high-grade heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore in the illegal market.

The accused, identified as Imran alias Chaddi alias Mota, 39, a resident of Gautam Vihar, Usmanpur, Delhi, was apprehended during a raid on April 3 near Shamshan Ghat Puliya on the road leading to Maujpur Red Light, Kabir Nagar.

The accused individual, Imran, was intercepted while he was en route to deliver the contraband in a white car.

A black polythene packet containing 315 grams of heroin, classified as a commercial quantity under the NDPS Act, was found in his possession.

A case has been registered under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act at the PS Crime Branch in New Delhi.

During the investigation, police traced the source of the heroin to a person named Raja, also from Usmanpur.

Imran reportedly procured heroin in bulk from Raja and distributed it across Delhi and the NCR region.

Imran is a repeat offender with a criminal record. He has been previously involved in ten criminal cases, including two under the NDPS Act and eight others for heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, armed robbery, and offenses under the Arms Act.

Notable among them is a 2015 case in which he and his associates allegedly shot a woman who later died in hospital, PS Khajuri Khas.

Authorities have intensified efforts to track down the complete drug network linked to Imran.

"We are focusing on both backward and forward linkages of the seized contraband," Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANTF, Crime Branch, Delhi, stated, adding that the crackdown is part of Delhi Police's zero-tolerance approach to narcotics.

The arrest marks another strong step by the Crime Branch in disrupting organized drug syndicates operating in and around the capital. (ANI)

