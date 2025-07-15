New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi Police have filed a supplementary chargesheet against two additional accused in an MCOCA case, in which former AAP leader Naresh Balyan is also named as an accused, before the Rouse Avenue Court.

This case pertains to an FIR against Gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and his organised crime syndicate. Nandu is stated to be absconding and residing in the United Kingdom.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh took the supplementary charge sheet filed against Vikas Gehlot and his wife, Veenita.

This third supplementary charge sheet was filed on Monday.

The court has already taken cognisance of the main offence under sections 3 and 4 of the MCOC Act on 24th February 2025.

Delhi police have invoked Section 25 of the Arms Act against the accused Veenita.

It is claimed by the police that at the instructions of his husband, Vikas Gehlot, Veenita transported the firearm and ammunition from the house of Vikas to the house of a relative.

It was done on April 17, 2025. Meanwhile, on the same date, the arms and ammunition were recovered from the house of their relative. A seizure memo has also been prepared to that effect.

The Ballistic Expert's opinion is also on record. Sanction U/s 39 of the Arms Act, 1959 has also been obtained, the court noted.

Veenita has been charged with sheeting without arrest.

The court, after taking cognisance of the offence U/s 25 of the Arms Act, 1959, has issued summons to Veenita. "Summons qua her be issued to be served through the Investigative Officer (IO) and the summons be handed over to the Investigative Officer today itself for service," Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh ordered on July 15.

The Superintendent of Mandoli Jail has filed a reply on the plea of Naresh Balyan seeking permission for a telephonic conversation with family.

The Tihar Jail Authorities had filed a report regarding three other accused.

The court has directed the filing of a report regarding the other three accused, who are lodged in judicial custody.

The court has listed the matter for July 22 to hear arguments on Naresh Balyan's plea.

Balyan has sought permission to have a telephonic conversation/ video call from Mandoli Jail to his family.

The court had called for a report on Balyan's plea. A detailed report was also called in respect of applications of other accused persons who sought permission to have a telephonic conversation with their families, and what decision has been taken by the jail authorities.

This case is at the stage of arguements on charge. However, it could not be commenced on Saturday due to a change in counsel for some of the accused. The court has granted him time for scrutiny of documents.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, Rohit Kumar Dalal appeared for Naresh Balyan. It was submitted that Naresh Balyan is ready for arguments on the charge.

Naresh Balyan's bail petition is pending before the Delhi High Court. His earlier bail plea was rejected on May 27 by the Rouse Avenue court.

He has been in custody since December 4 of last year in the present MCOCA case.

The Delhi police have filed a supplementary charge sheet under Sections 3 and 4 of the MCOCA against Balyan. (ANI)

