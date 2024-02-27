New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) in Patiala House Court in a complaint moved by Sameer Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who filed a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Gyaneshwar Singh, IPS, alleging harassment and atrocities punishable under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act, 1989, committed by Singh during the inquiry conducted by him.

In the matter on Tuesday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police appeared and filed the Action Taken Report (ATR).

Advocate Aditya Giri, appearing for Wankhede, stated that, we have not gotten the complete copy of the ATR. The court has directed to file a reply to it and it will be considered on March 7, 2024, he stated.

On the last date of hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala issued notice to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, Delhi, to file the action taken report in respect of the complaint dated July 18, 2023, made to Mumbai Police, Maharashtra, received in his office via letter dated December 6, 2023, and referred to in the emails dated December 22, 2023, and December 26, 2023 of the complainant, for the next date, which is February 27, 2024.

The court noted that this is an application under Section 156(3) Cr. PC and moved onon behalf of complainant Sameer Wankhede, alleging commission of an offence punishable under Section 3(1)(p), 3(1)(r), 3(1)(u), 3(1)(v), and 3(1)(zc) of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

It was submitted by the complainant that he is a member of the Scheduled Caste community and therefore entitled to claim protection granted by the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. It was submitted that the complainant had lodged a complaint for the commission of the above offences with Mumbai Police, Maharashtra vide complaint dated July 18, 2023. The police authorities in Mumbai, Maharashtra in a letter dated December 6, 2023, informed the applicant/complainant that his complaint has been transferred to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, Delhi Police for further necessary action.

Lawyers appearing for Wankhede submitted that the complainant sent emails dated December 22, 2023, and December 26, 2023, to Deputy Commissioner of Police,South West District, Delhi for further action. Despite repeated requests, DCP, Delhi Police, South West District, Delhi, has failed to register the FIR or take necessary action, hence, the complainant was compelled to approach this court

Advocates Anand Kumar, Aditya Giri Sadaf Imran and Hemant Kalra, appeared for the applicant/complainant, Sameer Wankhede.

It was alleged by Wankhede, that during an inquiry, Gyaneshwar Singh went beyond the scope of the inquiry and humiliated him for being a member of the Scheduled Caste. It is also alleged that Gyaneshwar Singh threatened him that he would ensure that Wankhede lost his job and the details of the inquiry were leaked before the media houses in furtherance of the same, which had led to a social boycott and humiliation of a Scheduled Caste family in the public and society.

Complainant Wankhede also alleged that the witnesses were tortured by G Singh to give statements against Wankhede. Also, G Singh was maliciously writing to other agencies regarding Sameer Wankhede's Schedule Caste complaints in order to publicly humiliate him and his community. (ANI)

