New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A chargesheet was filed against JNU student Sharjeel Imam by the Delhi Police on Saturday in connection with a case related to his alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at several places.

The chargesheet, filed in Delhi's Patiala House court today, said that Imam openly defied the Constitution of India and called it a "fascist" document.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Enhance COVID-19 Testing Capacity to One Lakh Tests Per Day by Monday: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

According to the police, the chargesheet has been filed under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act including sedition, promoting enmity between groups, and spreading rumors, etc.

Police said that he is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of the community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to the sovereignty and the integrity of the nation.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Cuts Syllabus by 25% For Students in Class 1-12 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic, Says School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

"In the garb of protesting against the CAA 2019, he exhorted people of a particular community to block the highways leading to the major cities and resort to 'Chakka Jam', thereby disrupting normal life," the Delhi Police said in the chargesheet.

"He also openly defied the Constitution and called it a 'fascist' document. In the name of opposing the CAA, he also openly propagated blocking the 'chicken neck' connecting the mainland-India with the northeast," it added.

Imam is being probed for his alleged inflammatory speech at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 and subsequently on January 16 at Aligarh Muslim University, where he allegedly threatened to "cut off" Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India. He is currently lodged at Guwahati Central Jail.

The police had earlier submitted before the court that after his speech on December 13, widespread arson and violence took place in various parts of Delhi and that several protest sites emerged after his January 16 speech.

Earlier, a Delhi court granted an extension of 90 days to the Delhi Police to conclude the investigation and file a chargesheet in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)