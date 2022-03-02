New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Delhi Police has filed a third supplementary charge sheet in the NorthEast Delhi Violence case connected with a larger conspiracy lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. It contains video footage, a voice sample report of Asif Iqbal Tanha.

A supplementary charge sheet has been filed before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat on Wednesday. Police told the court the copies will be supplied by Thursday morning.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Urgent Intervention To Set Up Humanitarian Corridor for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine.

The Court took cognizance of the charge sheet.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted that this chargesheet has details of photos of the accused who attended the meeting of 22 and 23 January 2020 at Chandbagh . He claimed that the conspiracy was hatched there at Aiyaz's Basement.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 100 COVID-19 Cases; No Addition to Death Toll for 6th Consecutive Day.

It also contains the full report of the acid attack on the police personnel. It is found that the acid used was as hidrochloric acid, he said.

Police said that the chargesheet also has the voice sample of Asif Iqbal Tanha's mobile conversation. It also has the supporting statements of witnesses recorded by the Police and before the magistrate.

This case pertains to riots that happened in the North East of Delhi in February 2020. In this riot, as many as 53 people died and hundreds had got injured, the police reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)