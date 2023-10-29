India News | Delhi Police Gets DCW Notice over Online Sale of Obscene Pictures of Goddesses, Registers FIR

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR over the alleged online sale of obscene pictures featuring Hindu goddesses, an official said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police after it received a complaint regarding the objectionable pictures.

In an e-mail, the DCW complained to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police regarding the abuse and disrespect of Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

"A case under section 295A (malicious act) of the Indian Penal Code and 67A (publishing material containing sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act has been registered and efforts are being made to identify, trace and arrest the culprits," said an officer.

"The complainant has alleged that some persons are selling online pornographic pictures of Hindu goddesses and that he has been receiving some e-mails regarding the same. The alleged e-mail also contains some sample pictures of goddesses depicted in an obscene manner," the DCW statement said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police and sought a report on the action taken in the matter.

India | Representational Image