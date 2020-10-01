New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A group of civil defence personnel allegedly assaulted a police head constable who was in civil dress in west Delhi's Naraina Vihar after a scuffle over issuing a challan to him for not wearing the mask properly, officials said Thursday.

However, it has also been alleged that Head Constable Naresh, posted at Connaught Place police station, pushed a woman civil defence personnel and that led to an argument and he got injured. Police said the matter is being investigated.

In a purported video of the incident, a group of men can be seen thrashing Naresh.

One of them holds the head constable by his collar and drags him. Another man then hits him on his face and the other one is seen beating him with a baton.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening at a traffic signal when Naresh, who was on a motorbike, was stopped by the civil defence personnel accompanying the sub-divisional magistrate for allegedly not wearing the mask properly. After an argument, they thrashed Naresh, who was in civil dress.

The SDM was inside his vehicle and the civil defence personnel were issuing challans for violations of Covid-19 guidelines, police said.

"Our initial investigations suggests that the head constable was wearing a mask but he had lowered it and was stopped by the staff of the SDM. When confronted, a scuffle broke out between the staff and the head constable," a senior police officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sameer Sharma said a case has been registered against the civil defence personnel on the complaint of the head constable.

