New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police is investigating to identify people who were seen riding on top of moving cars and in their windows in a video that showed up on social media recently, it said in a tweet on Thursday.

In the 1.15-min-long video, a group of men were seen cheering and waving riding on top of moving cars.

Also Read | Watch Visuals of Anji Khad Bridge, Jammu-Baramulla Rail Line. Over 83% Work on the Bridge … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

A senior police officer said that the video seemed to be an edited version of different clips.

Police are also not sure about the date of the incident. Some places in the video seem to be from the east district of Delhi, they said.

Also Read | ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble.

"Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders and to get the details of the time of incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders," Delhi Police said in a tweet.

Police also asked people to send them direct messages if they know the offenders and assured them their identity will be kept secret.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)