New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police have started taking action in another case registered against wrestler Sushil Kumar in September last year by a grocery shop owner in Delhi who has accused the wrestler and his associates of beating him up at Chhatrasal Stadium for asking for payments of dues, according to police.

The complaint was lodged by Satish Goyal, who runs a grocery shop in the Model Town area of the national capital. In his complaint, Goyal had alleged that he was beaten badly by wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associates at Chhatrasal Stadium for asking for payments for the dues, according to police.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "The ration for the stadium used to be supplied from my shop. Around 300 children lived before the lockdown. All the rations for them used to go from my shop. My money was due before the last lockdown. Virendra ji, who used to be the coach was transferred a couple of days before the lockdown. A new coach Ashok Kumar replaced him. He said that the money will be paid when the children come. He kept postponing it for two months." Goyal said coach Ashok later took the due slip from him and made a calculation of Rs 4,05,950. Ashok had promised to make the payments but it was not made.

Goyal further said he was called to the stadium by an associate of Sushil Kumar one day.

"When I reached there, Sushil Kumar and 30-40 wrestlers were standing with him. He asked me the whole thing and then refused to pay. Then I said I would die if do not get the payment. Soon after this, Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers beat me heavily. After the assault, I felt I should die by jumping to the Yamuna. What to do with such a life if you are beaten up just for demanding your own money," explained Goyal.

Goyal then lodged a complaint with the Model Town Police Station. However, no action was taken at that time due to Sushil Kumar's influence.

"I lodged a complaint against Sushil Kumar and his associates in September last year. But, then the police did not take action. Now that Sushil Kumar has been arrested in connection with the murder, police have asked me to record the statement. The truth is that I have not paid a single penny so far," added Goyal.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar was arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police recently in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4. (ANI)

