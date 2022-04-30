New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for YUVA 2.0 to provide vocational training to around 10,000 people, an official statement said.

YUVA, a flagship community policing initiative of the Delhi Police, was launched in 2017 in association with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, the chief guest of the event, recalled how the idea behind YUVA was born when he recommended the then Delhi Police Commissioner to mark those who were on the verge of “breaking the line” and integrate them with the mainstream. It met the objective of crime prevention, he said.

Baijal wished that the memorandum would help in pursuing YUVA 2.0 more vigorously in terms of commitment and support.

Complementing the youths who got employed, the lieutenant governor exhorted them to constantly develop their skills to the extent of becoming job givers, according to the statement.

“At the Signing of MoU between @DelhiPolice & @MSDESkillIndia for the YUVA 2.0 program and Offer of Employment letters to trainees of YUVA 1.0 along with @CPDelhi, Secretary, MSDE, other officers, Representatives of Corporate Employers and YUVA trainees,” he tweeted.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana underlined that the initiative was meant to provide employment-oriented skills to those who are first time criminals, victims of crimes and those who have propensity to commit crime.

“It not only mirrors humane and compassionate face of the Delhi Police, but also serves the prime objective of policing i.e. prevention of crime. It gives immense pleasure to share that 10,000 youth are proposed to be trained with new technical and digital courses, including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber world during the scheme of YUVA 2.0,” Asthana said.

In total, 12,795 people were trained in more than 20 skills under the scheme, out of which 7,631 received gainful employment to lead a respectable life, thereby positively impacting their families and the society at large, the statement read.

YUVA 2.0 aspires to provide vocational training to around 10,000 fresh candidates across 67 police stations with the active participation of corporate houses. The initiative will be backed by the World Bank under the Sankalp scheme, it said.

