New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): An incident of firing occurred on Saturday afternoon in Moti Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The police said that upon inspection, it appeared that the assailants had fired shots in the air and left.

"On the inspection of the place, some empty cartridges were found on the spot. The crime team was called on the spot and the scene of the incident was inspected. From the available evidence so far, it appears that the assailants fired shots in the air and left," police said.

According to the police, it was found that Vikas Sharma, who lives in Bali Nagar, had received threats last year.

"Based on the threat assessment, security was provided to him, which is still continuing," police said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act.

"Multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the assailants," police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

