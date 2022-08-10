New Delhi [India] August 10 (ANI): The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a gang of cheats who were engaged in duping banks by opening bank accounts on the basis of forged documents.

Two persons namely N Prajapati and S Prajapati, both residents of Tughlakabad Extension have been arrested so far.

As per the police, a complaint from the Credit Control and Intelligence Department of HDFC Bank was received at IFSO, Special Cell, wherein, it was alleged that during scrutiny of the suspicious bank accounts, they had found common photographs and signatures in 35 different saving bank accounts with different names and altogether total 2 common photos have been observed in 33 accounts.

Further, it has been observed that for savings accounts opened digitally, 12 accounts were processed with digital Aadhaar verification as per the laid down process and guidelines, however, photograph of one individual was found in the 12 accounts. The alleged persons had availed multiple credit facilities and caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 1.26 crore to the bank.

A case under appropriate sections of law was registered and an investigation was taken up, said Police.

During the course of the investigation, extension analysis of the financial trial and CDR was carried out. Through the analysis, it was found that the alleged persons were operating from the Tughlakabad and Dwarka areas. On July 28, a raid was conducted and one person who was identified as S Prajapati, police informed.

During interrogation, S. Prajapati confessed his involvement in the offence and disclosed that he along with his maternal uncle is engaged in creating fake documents. Through the bank accounts, they availed personal loans, auto loans, credit cards and DCEMI facility and never repays the loan.

Earlier, they were using the edited documents to open the bank accounts. After Covid, when everything goes online, they started opening bank accounts through online mode, in which the account holder credentials are verified through the API integrated with the Aadhar database.

They already had updated the photograph and address in the database fraudulently. When the bank's API verifies the details provided by them, the details are matched and the account gets opened without any physical verification.

17 mobile phones, 3 card swipe machines, 19 fake Aadhaar cards, 43 fake vote ID, 38 fake PAN cards, 8 silicon fingerprints, 4 cars, 9 two-wheelers, 2 Refrigerator, 2 TV, 2 washing machine, 3 Card printing machines, 87 cheque books, 74 passbooks and 20 debit cards have been recovered from the accused.

Both the accused are permanent residents of Gorakhpur. In the year 2002, accused N Prajapati had come to Delhi and did various jobs. He was previously arrested by Railway Police for selling confirmed tickets obtained fraudulently. Recently, he was arrested for his involvement in the fake passport case of a relative of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The other accused Somnath Prajapati is the nephew of N Prajapati. He came to Delhi three years ago and started working with N Prajapati.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

