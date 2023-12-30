New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday informed that it apprehended an international drug trafficker from Telangana.

The trafficker, according to Delhi Police, was convicted in a rape case and had been absconding after obtaining parole in 2014

Also Read | Cheque Bounce Case: Bengaluru Court Tells Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa To Pay Rs 6.96 Crore Fine or Go to Jail.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in November, the Mumbai Police arrested two key associates, including a Zambian national and a Tanzanian woman, for peddling cocaine in the city. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Two Dead, 55 Injured As Bus Overturns In the Tamhani Ghat of Raigad (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)