India News | Delhi Police Nabs Three, Including 2 Minors in 17-year-old Stabbing Case in New Usmanpur

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested one person and held two minors in the stabbing of a 17-year-old in New Usmanpur, solving the case within hours.

Acting swiftly after the incident on Monday, the police arrested, gathered the evidence and apprehended three people: one 21-year-old, Nikki, and two Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs).

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During interrogation, they admitted the crime and disclosed that they were having some issues with the deceased.

The victim and the accused belong to the same community, Delhi police said.

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Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, another stabbing incident took place in New Usmanpur involving a 26-year-old at the Bhagat Singh colony, Delhi police said on Tuesday.

The police found the 26-year-old lying dead on the ground when they reached the spot on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lalit, a resident of Brahmpuri, Delhi. The forensic team inspected the scene of the crime and collected relevant evidence.

Police have registered a case at the New Usmanpur police station and launched an investigation.

Police said that they have deployed multiple teams to pursue the leads and arrest the accused at the earliest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)