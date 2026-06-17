India News | Delhi Police Neutralises ISI-linked Terror Module; 5 More Arrested in Crackdown on 'Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan'

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): In a breakthrough against trans-border terrorism, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday arrested five additional members of an eight-person terror module, effectively dismantling a network orchestrated by Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) handler Shahzad Bhatti.

The arrests follow an intense multi-state investigation into the activities of an outfit identified as Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), a group that has recently escalated its violent footprint in North India.

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According to Delhi Police, the accused were tasked with targeting police personnel in Delhi and neighbouring states, glorifying Pakistan-based handlers by pasting their posters, and promoting an alleged ISI-sponsored terror outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), through graffiti in the Delhi-NCR region.

Police said Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan had recently claimed responsibility for the killing of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Majitha, Amritsar. Arms, ammunition and other incriminating material have been seized from the accused.

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On June 9, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched 18 locations in Punjab and Haryana in connection with three terror-gangster network cases linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti.

The NIA teams carried out these searches at 18 locations in nine districts of the two states and examined several persons to gather relevant information, the agency said in a statement.

The NIA sleuths also seized several digital devices and documents, along with information linked with various communication networks, financial transactions and activities of persons under the NIA's scanner in the three cases.

NIA said all the information and evidence collected during the searches have been sent for scrutiny as well as forensic and technical examination to unravel the larger cross-border conspiracy.

As per the anti-terror agency, notices have been issued to certain individuals to join the investigation for further examination as part of its ongoing probe aimed at unravelling the larger conspiracy behind the network operated by gangster turned terrorist Bhatti from across the border. (ANI)

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