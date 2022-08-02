New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Arora, who succeeded Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police chief on Monday chaired a meeting with senior police officers and took stock of the security situation in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The CP, on the first day at the office, instructed the officers to be more vigilant during the period.

Arora, who is a Tamil Nadu-cadre officer of the 1988 batch was welcomed by senior police officers earlier in the day with a guard of honour at the Delhi Police Headquarters in New Delhi area.

Hours after assuming the office as the Delhi Commissioner of Police, he tweeted, "Today, I took charge as CP, Delhi. The rich legacy of @DelhiPolice is marked with highest citizen services & sacrifices for ensuring the National Capital's safety and security. I am confident that together, we will carry forward this spirit and also set new benchmarks in policing," he said from the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police chief, the @CPDelhi."

In a video message to the Delhi Police, Arora said that it was a moment of pride for him to work with the Delhi Police which has witnessed various incidents and events in the past 75 years.

The force has courageously faced tough challenges. Not only the force has managed to maintain trust and respect among people in Delhi, but the force has also maintained its dignity among other Police forces in the country. In the present era, policing is facing various kinds of challenges like terrorism, VVIP security, Cyber security, women's security or challenges related to traffic. The challenges faced by any Police in the country, the Delhi Police is delivering the best result out of these challenges.

"The role of the Delhi Police is crucial because we have the responsibility of national capital's security. I am happy that all of you with hard work and dedication have performed your duty very well and helped to maintain a sense of security among people in Delhi," he said.

"The dedication towards your job is commendable. The history of the Delhi Police is full of sacrifice and bravery and it gives inspiration to all of us. I am assured that we will maintain the pace of Delhi Police effectively," the CP added.

Arora has served as the Superintendent of Police of the Tamil Nadu Police Special Task Force, which was set up to hunt down forest brigand Veerappan, and he was awarded the chief minister's gallantry medal for his bravery.

He was appointed the director general of paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in August last year. He also had stints with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Arora graduated with a bachelor's degree (B.E.) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur in Rajasthan. (ANI)

