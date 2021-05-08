New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): With people facing problems due to shortage of oxygen in the national capital due to surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Police personnel helped the needy in getting oxygen cylinders filled and providing green corridors for oxygen supplies to the hospitals.

Delhi Police constable Satpal stationed at Mohan Estate oxygen plant told ANI that he had never seen such rush for oxygen in his lifetime.

"During the second wave of pandemic, we saw some very distressing scenarios. There was a person whose one family member had died and the second was struggling to breathe. We tried to help everyone," he said.

Satpal said since the oxygen crisis started in Delhi, he had been working 18-20 hours daily.

"We have helped at least 1,000 people who were left with only 10-15 minutes of oxygen. In total would have helped over 10,000 people. We also created green corridors 30 times for smooth oxygen supply," Satpal told ANI.

Satpal narrated incidents where the police were not able to help the people in need. "We have never seen such situation. We have seen cases where the relative is standing in the line for refilling and they get call that their patients have died."

Badarpur Station house officer (SHO) Vijay Pal Dahiya narrated an incident in which he helped a mother whose one son had died due to COVID-19 and the second was struggling to breathe on a hospital bed.

"We helped her by breaking the line. She later sent us a moving message comparing us to 'Devdoot'. Such blessings are our reward for the hard work," he said.

He said police created two corridors at the Mohan Estate oxygen plant.

"After there was a ruckus one day, we talked to management and created two corridors. One for vehicles carrying oxygen for hospitals and the other for the general public. We also placed two of our men inside the plant to prioritise the cases where there was an immediate need," he told ANI.

"We had thought that we will not let any person go empty-handed, but there have been cases where people came to take oxygen, but their parents collapsed in the meantime," Dahiya added. (ANI)

