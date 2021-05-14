New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch visited the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office in Delhi and questioned Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV about the COVID-19 aid provided by the organisation.

"They (Crime Branch officials) wanted to know the details of how are we helping people. We answered all their questions," Srinivas told ANI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his solidarity with the youth wing of the party with the hashtag IStandWithIYC

"The one who saves is always greater than the one who destroys," he said in a tweet.

The Delhi High Court had asked the police to conduct an enquiry following a plea about politicians involved in "illegal distribution" of COVID medicines among other things.

Youth Congress has started a free ambulance service for COVID-19 patients in need of transportation from their homes to hospitals and apart from taking some other measures. (ANI)

