New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday registered FIR against eight persons for violating section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and other laws regarding Covid-19 while staging a protest against the government over the farm laws, Hathras gangrape and misbehaviour with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

According to the police, members of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Congress staged a protest at Vigyan Bhawan.

"They assembled at Vigyan Bhawan and then moved towards BJP president JP Nadda's House so as to protest in front of it. Immediately necessary arrangements with sufficient ladies staff was made at and around Vigyan Bhawan," the police said in a statement.

"At about 12.15 PM, about 12-15 members of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Congress in the leadership of Surendra Solanki started moving towards the house of JP Nadda from Vigyan Bhawan. They were stopped and informed regarding implementation of Section 144 CrPC in the area and they were directed to disperse immediately," it added.

According to police, they were also directed to maintain social distance due to outbreak of corona pandemic. But they did not disperse and started their protest and shouting slogans against the government.

The Delhi Police registered a case against 8 persons under section 188 of IPC, 3 Epidemic Act and 51(b) Disaster Management Act at Parliament Street police station, for violating section 144 CrPC in force and other laws regarding COVID-19

The case has been registered against Surinder Solanki, Uday Chand Jha, Surinder Kumar, Jogesh Nehra, Bhupesh Kumar, Mukesh Sharma, Ajit Rai and Rajbir Solanki,

The remaining protesters left on their own, police said. (ANI)

