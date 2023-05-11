New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police has registered a case against former Bharat pe managing Director Ashneer Grover, his wife and others "for using company funds inappropriately on the basis of various forged documents".

"The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and family members including Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain," a Delhi Police official said.

"A complaint was filed by Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe) in EOW, in which complainant alleged that Ashneer Grover (founder and ex-director of complainant company), his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and other employees were involved in criminal misappropriation of company's funds on the basis of various forged/fabricated documents and resultant payments to non-existent firms/vendors and HR Consultancy firms without rendering any services," a Delhi Police official said.

The complainant alleged that the "criminal acts" committed by Grover, his wife and other employees had caused a loss of around Rs 81 crore to the company.

"As per the complaint, these criminal acts had caused a wrongful loss of about Rs 81 crore to the complainant company," said the official.

The officials also informed that on the basis of a detailed inquiry into the matter, a case was registered on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

They said the FIR had been registered under 20/406/408/409/467/468/471/120B sections of IPC. (ANI)

