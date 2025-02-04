New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Delhi Police has responded to AAP candidate from Kalkaji Atishi's allegations that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri, interfered in the constituency during the 'silence period'.

The official handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi posted on X and informed that a case has been registered against Manish Bidhuri for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Pay 2-Day Visit to US Beginning February 12 To Hold Talks With President Donald Trump.

"In this matter, taking cognizance of the complaint against Manish Bidhuri & Ravi Dayama for violation of MCC, legal case under section 126 RP Act has been registered against them in PS Govindpuri," it said.

Responding to another allegation by the Delhi Chief Minister where she said, "Three more members of Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family - who live in Tughlakabad village - were found roaming in the Kalkaji assembly constituency at 1 am."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 4, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Delhi Police said, "With regard to above tweet, vehicle got checked in the presence of Exe-Magistrate I/C FST of AC-51 but no violations were found. Proper verification was carried out," the DCP South East Delhi said.

Further, it mentioned that the AAP candidate (Atishi) with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles were found violating the MCC.

"On February 4 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51) with 50-70 people & 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On complaint by FST, a case under section 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is registered at Police Station Govindpuri," the DCP said.

The DCP South East Delhi in another post on X said that AAP members Ashmit and Sagar Mehta obstructed and assaulted a Head Constable.

"On 04/02/25, at 00:59 hrs, a gathering was reported at Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Govindpuri. HC Kaushal Pal responded & began videography. AAP members Ashmit & Sagar Mehta obstructed & assaulted him," it said.

"FIR No. 106/25 is registered under section 221/132/121(1)/3(5) BNS at 0S Govindpuri for causing obstruction in discharge of public duty & assault while on duty. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP added.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi claimed that Manish was spotted with 3-4 outsiders in the area, despite the ban on external interference during this period.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "Today, the election campaigns have ended. During the silence period after 6 pm, no one from outside is allowed in the Assembly constituency. We received information that someone from Ramesh Bidhuri's Tughalaqabad team is threatening the people in JJ camp, Girinagar area."

"We saw that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri was sitting here with 3-4 other outsiders. I informed the administration about this. The police have taken him, I hope action will be taken and no one other than the residents of Kalkaji Assembly will be allowed here," said Atishi.

Notably, 48 hours before elections, is known as the silence period or pre-election silence. This is when all campaign-related or election-related activity is supposed to be halted, and no one, including persons like citizens, journalists, politicians, etc. are allowed to partake in any such activity.

The Kalkaji assembly constituency is set to be one of the most closely watched in Delhi. Atishi is up against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress party's Alka Lamba from the constituency.

The voting for assembly elections in Delhi will be held on Wednesday and results will announced on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)