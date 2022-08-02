New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday said that West district police stations have so far registered 18 cases against suppliers of Chinese Manjha in the past five days.

Keeping in view the rising incidents related to the unauthorized use of Chinese Manja in recent times, West District Police has recently taken strict action against the sellers of Chinese Manja and recovered 182 rolls of Chinese Manjha and a total of 18 sellers were apprehended.

"Police stations in the West district have so far registered 18 cases against the offenders under the relevant section of IPC and 182 Rolls of Chinese Manja have been recovered and a total of 18 sellers were apprehended," said police.

Police said that seven FIRs have been registered in Khayala, three in Inderpuri and Kirti Nagar, two in Tilak Nagar and one in Vikaspuri, Hari Nagar and Punjabi Bagh each.

The police are conducting regular raids in the parts of Delhi, days after a 30-year-old motorcyclist's throat was cut slit due to one such Kite string on the Haiderpur flyover in northwest Delhi on July 25.

The Police is also seen conducting a special drive to nab the sellers of these banned Chinese Manjha in Southern Delhi. So far, they have arrested seven people and have recovered at least 95 rolls of Chinese kite strings from their possession.

In a huge raid at a Godown in North-west Delhi, the police have arrested a person named Amarjeet and recovered 11,760 rolls of plastic kite strings from 205 cartons, here.

"Amarjeet is a big trader of Manjha who used to sell it to his customers using code words, usually at the evening or night time," Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West Delhi said.

In view of the increasing incidents of injuries caused due to the Chinese Manjha, often during the July end and August start, the Delhi Police also conducted a special drive to make people aware of the stringent actions taken against the poeple selling 'banned' Manjha and to encourage people to adhere to the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In 2017, the NGT imposed a complete ban on the production, storage, and sale of Chinese Manjha as it not only possesses a threat to birds and humans but also causes harm to the environment.

It further said the ban would also apply to the nylon, Chinese and cotton Manjha coated with glass.

Chinese Manjha is a glass-coated kite string, that has been blamed for several deaths and serious injuries to those travelling on two-wheelers in the past as well.

It is observed that despite the ban, it is illegally sold and made available in various markets of the country.

As kite flying is observed the most by July end and August starting, the number of incidents involving Chinese Manjha remained highest in this duration. (ANI)

