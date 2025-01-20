India News | Delhi Police Registers 397 Cases for MCC Violations Ahead of Assembly Polls

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Delhi Police has registered a total of 397 cases for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. These cases have been registered between the period of January 7 to January 19.

Agency News ANI| Jan 20, 2025 02:34 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Delhi Police Registers 397 Cases for MCC Violations Ahead of Assembly Polls
Delhi Police Logo (Photo/@DelhiPolice)

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered a total of 397 cases for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. These cases have been registered between the period of January 7 to January 19.

The 70-seated assembly of Delhi will go to the polls in a single-phase voting on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Also Read | Raigarh: Man Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Biaora, Leaves Video Accusing Wife and In-Laws of Harassment.

Additionally, the Delhi Police have seized 212 unlicensed arms and 295 cartridges along with the seizure of 36,223 litres liquor, worth more than Rs 1 crores.

The police have also seized 74.85 kilograms of drugs and 1200 injections valued at more than Rs 15 crores.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain in 5 Districts Over Next 2 Days, Light Showers in Chennai.

Since the enforcement of the MCC, the police also seized around Rs 3 crores (Rs 3,09,09,925) in the form of cash and around 37.39 kilograms of silver metal.

A total of 14,183 persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police under provisions of preventive actions and other acts from January 7 to January 19.

The Delhi Police has been busting several criminals and seizing cash, illicit liquor and firearms as the assembly elections in the national capital are inching closer.

Earlier today, Delhi Police busted an interstate gang of illegal firearm suppliers with the arrest of its three members and recovery of several firearms.

The operation was carried out by the team of Special Staff of Delhi Police of North district. The recovered items included five semi-automatic pistols, six country-made pistols (desi kata) and 28 live cartridges.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused were also involved in supplying firearms to criminals involved in the infamous Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery case of 2023.

Among the three accused, two of them have been involved in the supplying of illegal firearms for the past 20 years.

On Sunday, Delhi Police nabbed a liquor supplier for smuggling and transporting illicit liquor across the Haryana-Delhi border ahead of Republic Day and the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The incident occurred at around 7.15 am on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
A+
A-
India News | Delhi Police Registers 397 Cases for MCC Violations Ahead of Assembly Polls
Delhi Police Logo (Photo/@DelhiPolice)

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered a total of 397 cases for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. These cases have been registered between the period of January 7 to January 19.

The 70-seated assembly of Delhi will go to the polls in a single-phase voting on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Also Read | Raigarh: Man Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Biaora, Leaves Video Accusing Wife and In-Laws of Harassment.

Additionally, the Delhi Police have seized 212 unlicensed arms and 295 cartridges along with the seizure of 36,223 litres liquor, worth more than Rs 1 crores.

The police have also seized 74.85 kilograms of drugs and 1200 injections valued at more than Rs 15 crores.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain in 5 Districts Over Next 2 Days, Light Showers in Chennai.

Since the enforcement of the MCC, the police also seized around Rs 3 crores (Rs 3,09,09,925) in the form of cash and around 37.39 kilograms of silver metal.

A total of 14,183 persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police under provisions of preventive actions and other acts from January 7 to January 19.

The Delhi Police has been busting several criminals and seizing cash, illicit liquor and firearms as the assembly elections in the national capital are inching closer.

Earlier today, Delhi Police busted an interstate gang of illegal firearm suppliers with the arrest of its three members and recovery of several firearms.

The operation was carried out by the team of Special Staff of Delhi Police of North district. The recovered items included five semi-automatic pistols, six country-made pistols (desi kata) and 28 live cartridges.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused were also involved in supplying firearms to criminals involved in the infamous Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery case of 2023.

Among the three accused, two of them have been involved in the supplying of illegal firearms for the past 20 years.

On Sunday, Delhi Police nabbed a liquor supplier for smuggling and transporting illicit liquor across the Haryana-Delhi border ahead of Republic Day and the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The incident occurred at around 7.15 am on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Idea share price
20K+ searches
Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP
20K+ searches
Kalyan Jewellers share price
10K+ searches
Mahakumbh Fire
10K+ searches
Man City
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Idea share price
20K+ searches
Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP
20K+ searches
Kalyan Jewellers share price
10K+ searches
Mahakumbh Fire
10K+ searches
Man City
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliElon MuskNarendra ModiSalman KhanMakar SankrantiPongalMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetBigg Boss 18ICC Champions Trophy 2025LohriDevaDonald Trump
Google News

‘Magic Mushroom Not Narcotic Substance Under NDPS Act’: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Possessing 276 Grams of Magic Mushrooms Containing Psilocybin

Trending Topics
Virat KohliElon MuskNarendra ModiSalman KhanMakar SankrantiPongalMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetBigg Boss 18ICC Champions Trophy 2025LohriDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel