New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of 'Pradhan Mantri Berozgar Bhatta Yojana 2020', officials said on Friday.

A senior police officer said it was noticed that the link of a fake website in the name of 'Pradhan Mantri Berozgar Bhatta Yojana 2020' was being circulated on WhatsApp.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 314 New Positive COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Thereafter, a case was registered and the matter being investigated by the Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection Unit of the Delhi Police. The website was blocked and strict action will be taken against the culprits, police said.

Police advised people to rely on genuine government websites having ".gov.in" extension and they should verify information from multiple sources before making any financial transaction.

Also Read | Karnataka: 100-Year-Old Woman Hallamma of Bellary District Claims to Have Recovered From COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)